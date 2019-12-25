It’s Christmas Day, and there is a lot to be happy about around the world of Michigan recruiting. The Wolverines sit just outside the Top 10 nationally and will likely move up after the All-American Bowl, where top 2020 cornerback target Darion Green-Warren is set to make his decision. On top of that, Michigan is already off to a strong start in the 2021 class and recently notched its first commitment in the 2022 class.

California cornerback Darion Green-Warren is making his decision next week.

But there are still some missing pieces. In the spirit of Christmas, here is my letter to Santa on behalf of The Fort.

Dear Santa, You know what we all want. You know what The Fort talks about every single day. You see us when we’re sleeping and know what we’ve been dreaming about. Please deliver us some defensive tackles. And no, we’re not talking about some athletic defensive ends that may or may not slide inside. Look at the board, we want some true SEC looking defensive tackles that can beat up on Ohio State in the trenches. We understand there aren’t many options left in the 2020 class. But that’s okay. It looks like we can hit the grad transfer market. A guy like Mike Williams or Jovan Swann would be nice. Since you provided us with coal in that department this year, maybe you’ll get it right next year. We’re after the big three — Tywone Malone, Victory Vaka and Damon Payne. Look, we’re not going to be greedy and ask for all three. We know Payne is a long shot. And we know Vaka is a tough pull. But we’ll gladly take Malone. He’s a Rivals100 prospect with out-of-this-world athleticism for his size. And he’ll keep the Bergen Catholic pipeline flowing.

Aside from defensive tackles, we want Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren to make it official on Jan. 4. Yes, we are in the lead for him. But you never know when it comes to recruiting. We, at The Fort, are a shaky bunch. Just let him announce for us on national television. In Green-Warren, we’ll get a lockdown cornerback that can come in and play right away. Plus he’s a pretty big deal out on the West Coast, and his commitment could help us in California next cycle.

Santa, we know you follow recruiting closely and know you are fully aware that the state of Michigan is bearing great fruits next cycle We want all of them. Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards and Rivals100 defensive lineman Damon Payne — yes, we mentioned him earlier, are just some of the guys we'll formally ask for. Again, we don’t want to be greedy. These four would be great. Of course, you could throw in Rivals250 linebacker Jamari Buddin, who is already a Michigan lean. Just a thought.