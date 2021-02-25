TheWolverine - A New Trophy Game For Michigan Football

Jewett played for Michigan during the 1890 and 1892 seasons, enrolling at the university after being named valedictorian at Ann Arbor High (now Ann Arbor Pioneer), where he was a standout in track, football and baseball. Jewett starred on the gridiron for the Wolverines as a fullback and halfback and was the team’s main kicker, all while studying medicine.

Jewett was the first African American to play football at each institution and was the first black player in the history of the Big Ten Conference. The George Jewett Trophy will be the prize each time the two programs meet on the football field.

Michigan has added a new trophy game to its schedule, though it won't be a game played on an annual basis. The Wolverines and Northwestern will play in the first rivalry game trophy named for an African American player in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history, creating the George Jewett Trophy.

He left Michigan for Northwestern in 1893 to finish his medical degree. While in Evanston, he also lettered and starred in football for the Wildcats for two seasons.

After graduation, Jewett became a doctor in Chicago before returning to Ann Arbor in 1899. He coached briefly at Michigan Agricultural College and Olivet, and later started a dry cleaning and pressing business on State Street. Unfortunately, Jewett’s life was cut short, as he died in 1908 at the age of 38, leaving behind a wife and two sons.

“This is a historic moment in major college football history,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We are proud to partner with our peer institution, Northwestern, to recognize and honor an African American pioneer in George Jewett.

"George achieved at a high level as an athlete and doctor. His hard work and effort led to success not only for himself, but for those who would follow a similar path after him. His excellence at two Big Ten institutions as a student, athlete and citizen is something we want our current student-athletes to aspire to during their collegiate experience. The George Jewett Trophy will become a proud celebration of the importance to diversity on our teams, campuses, and in our society.”

The George Jewett Trophy will become the 16th rivalry game trophy in the Big Ten. The initial meeting for which the trophy will go to the victor is Oct. 23 this fall.

The Wolverines have two additional Big Ten rivalry trophy games: the battle for the Little Brown Jug with Minnesota and the in-state rivalry with Michigan State for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Northwestern annually plays for The Land of Lincoln Trophy against Illinois.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recalled being at Tappan Middle School in Ann Arbor where Coleman Jewett, George's grandson, was a principal.

"I think it's a tremendous idea," Harbaugh said. ... "The thing that was really fascinating to me was also reading about Dr. Jewett's life, I came across Coleman Jewett, his grandson. He was our assistant principal when I was at Tappan Jr. High back in the late 70s, a phenomenal teacher, life coach, mentor to so many of us ... a real personal connection as well as somebody who played at Michigan whose grandson I knew very well, affected me personally when I was growing up.

"I remember a time I wasn't doing too well in Spanish class. He called me in. Mr. Jewett said, you know what a great athlete who is a poor student who doesn't get good grades becomes? They become a hometown hero because they don't have grades to become more.

"That always stuck with me."