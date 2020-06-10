The Michigan Wolverines' football program sent out recruiting graphics today that two significant prospects in the 2021 class were impressed with and tweeted out — Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star receiver Cristian Dixon. Anderson is already in the fold for the Maize and Blue and is one of the main reasons U-M's class currently sits at No. 5 in the country, while Dixon is one of the Wolverines' primary targets remaining on the 2021 recruiting board.

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Cristian Dixon is rated as the No. 175 player in the country. (TrojanSports.com)

Each player's graphic read something different, with Anderson's reciting the iconic video that James Earl Jones narrates before every Michigan game at The Big House.

“This is the University of Michigan, where we respect integrity and honor excellence. We are loyal Wolverines, standing for midwestern values, hard work, determination and an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. "We are the best university in the world. Students, athletes and professors achieving to the highest level. This is our legacy and our future. We are proud members of the BIG TEN CONFERENCE in pursuit of national championships. "We have won more games than anyone in the country. No one has won more. We believe in football … championship football. We shy away from no challenge or opponent. "We bow to no man. We bow to no program. We. Are. Michigan! GO BLUE.”

Dixon's graphic, meanwhile, recited a line from President Theodore Roosevelt, who served as the United States' leader from 1901-09. The famous passage comes from a speech called 'Citizenship in a Republic,' which he gave in Paris, France, on April 23, 1910.