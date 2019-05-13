Former Michigan head coach John Beilein’s 12 years with the program came to a close Monday when it was announced he would be the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach

He leaves Ann Arbor after winning 278 games and making it to the NCAA Tournament twice. Here’s a timeline of Beilein’s years at Michigan and some of the most memorable moments:

• April 3, 2007: John Beilein was hired by Michigan, leaving West Virginia after coaching in Morgantown for five seasons. During that time, he won 104 games and went to the NCAA Tournament twice. He replaced Tommy Amaker who did not make the NCAA Tournament in six seasons.

• November 1, 2007: Beilein makes his debut as Michigan head coach, defeating Ferris State in an exhibition game 78-40.

• November 9, 2007: In his first season as head coach, Beilein wins his first regular season game against Radford 82-55. DeShawn Sims had 23 points in Beilein’s first career victory.

• November 20, 2008: Beilein scores his first victory over a Top 25 foe, defeating then-No. 4 UCLA 55-52 in the 2K Sports Classic Benefiting Coaches Vs. Cancer.

• March 15, 2009: Michigan was selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998. The Wolverines would go on to defeat Clemson 62-59 in the first round, but lost to UCLA 85-82 in the second round.

• January 27, 2011: After losing his first four games against Michigan State, Beilein finally earned his first victory against the in-state rival. The Wolverines defeated No. 25 Michigan State 61-57 at home.

• March 4, 2012: Michigan clinched a share of a regular season Big Ten title with a 71-65 victory at Penn State. This was the Wolverines first share of the Big Ten championship since 1986. U-M would go on to be upset in its first NCAA Tournament game against No. 13 seed Ohio.

• March 10, 2013: The Wolverines missed out on a chance at a share of the Big Ten title when they lost to No. 2 Indiana at home 72-71. The Hoosiers scored the last six points of the game to earn sole possession of the Big Ten title.

• March 29, 2013: After defeating No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament 87-85 in overtime, Michigan advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1994. Trey Burke hit a shot in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.

• April 8, 2013: Michigan’s NCAA Tournament run ended with defeat in the title game against Louisville 82-76. This was the Wolverines first championship game appearance since 1993.

• March 4, 2014: U-M clinched its second Big Ten title of the Beilein era with a 84-83 victory at Illinois. The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season championship outright for the first time since 1986.

• March 30, 2014: The Wolverines missed out on a second-consecutive trip to the Final Four after falling to No. 8 seed Kentucky 75-72 after Aaron Harrison hit a game-winning three.

• March 12, 2017: Michigan won its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 1998 after defeating Wisconsin 71-56 in the title game. The win capped off a memorable five day stretch that began with the team’s plane sliding off the runway after an aborted takeoff attempt and the Wolverines would win four consecutive games after that.

• March 4, 2018: For the second-straight season, Michigan won four games in four days to capture the Big Ten Tournament title. The Wolverines defeated Purdue 75-66 in the championship game.

• March 17, 2018: After trailing by two points with 3.6 seconds to go, Jordan Poole hit a three-pointer to give Michigan the 64-63 victory over Houston and helped the Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16.

• April 2, 2018: Michigan’s 14-game winning streak was snapped in the National Championship against Villanova as the Wildcats defeated the Wolverines 79-62. U-M finished the season with a program-best 33 wins.

• January 13, 2019: With a 80-60 home victory over Northwestern, Michigan moved to 17-0 to open the 2018-19 season, which set the best start in program history, surpassing the 2012-13 and 1985-86 teams that started 16-0.

• February 28, 2019: In what was now Beilein’s last game as Michigan head coach at the Crisler Center, the Wolverines defeated Nebraska 82-53.

• March 17, 2019: In what became Beilein’s last game against Michigan State, U-M missed out on a third-straight Big Ten Tournament title, falling to the Spartans 65-60.

• March 28, 2019: In Beilein’s last game, Michigan fell in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech 63-44. This was the Wolverines third-straight appearance in the Sweet 16.

• May 13, 2019: Beilein is announced as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after 12 seasons at Michigan.