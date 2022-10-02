With the 2022 fall semester in full swing, the athletic teams at the University of Michigan are beginning to ramp up in full force. Although the football team dominates much of the fall slate of athletic events, that doesn't stop other teams in Ann Arbor from competing for championships.

Here is a full breakdown of how University of Michigan sports teams fared this week (Sept. 26 - Oct. 2).

Men's soccer

The men's soccer team had two chances to strengthen its record this week, but the Wolverines came up winless with a 2-0 loss to Michigan State and a 2-2 tie to Indiana.

Despite outshooting the Spartans in Tuesday's match, the Wolverines suffered a tough loss to their rival. Michigan put seven shots on goal, but Michigan State's goaltender saved all seven. On the other side of the field, the Spartans scored on both of their shots on goal, giving them the victory.

In Sunday's match against Indiana, Michigan committed 16 penalties and gave up a late goal as the Hoosiers escaped Ann Arbor with a tie.

Michigan now sits at 3-5-3 overall and 1-2-1 in Big Ten play. The team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin this week to take on the Badgers on Friday.

Volleyball

Michigan fell to rival Ohio State on Wednesday, in what was the team's 'Maize Out' game. More than 4,000 fans packed out Crisler Center to watch the 11-1 Wolverines take on their rival. However, the 5-5 Buckeyes bested the Wolverines in a four-set match.

After losing just its second match of the season, Michigan bounced back with a four-set road victory over Northwestern on Saturday. Nine aces helped the Wolverines to victory over the Wildcats.

The Wolverines will host back-to-back matches this weekend against Minnesota on Friday and Nebraska on Saturday.

Women's soccer

The women's soccer team added a win and a tie to its record this week. The team traveled to Minnesota and beat the Golden Gophers 1-0. Meredith Haakenson found the back of the net in the 65th minute, and that was enough to give Michigan the victory.

Michigan then traveled to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. Iowa struck early, but Haakenson's penalty kick goal in the 86th minute tied the game for Michigan, and the Wolverines escaped with a win.

Michigan now sits at 6-4-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the Big Ten. It will enjoy a week between games and will take on Michigan State on Sunday.

Men's tennis

Although the team wasn't scored as a whole, the individuals put on a show at the Spartan Invite this week. Andrew Fenty and Bjorn Swenson each went undefeated in their four singles matches as they each defeated players from Indiana, Notre Dame and Illinois.

Fenty and Swenson combined for four match wins in doubles as well, and the two stars finished the invite undefeated. Will Cooksey and Patorn Hanchaikul both contributed in the dominant weekend.

Women's tennis

The women's team wasn't as dominant as the men's team in the Spartan Invite, but two Wolverines still impressed. Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan both went undefeated in their two singles matches. They both recorded wins over representatives of Cleveland State and Notre Dame.

Hammond and Cerdan joined together in the doubles portion of the invite, and they once again rolled through doubles teams from Cleveland State and Notre Dame.

Men's cross-country

The men's cross-country team finished eighth in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational this week. Michigan's fastest runner was senior Nick Foster, who finished in 15th place overall. Foster ran five miles in 23:38.4.

Softball

The softball team began its fall schedule this week. With new head coach Bonnie Tholl, Michigan defeated Toledo 14-0 in six innings.

The Wolverines then took on Central Michigan in a double header on Saturday. The Wolverines narrowly defeated the Chippewas 2-0 in the first game of the double header. The bats got going in the second game, and Michigan completed the double header sweep with an 8-5 win.

Football

As everyone knows by now, Michigan beat Iowa on Saturday to advance to 5-0 on the season. Blake Corum ran for 133 yards and a touchdown and Mike Morris stepped up when the team needed it most, and Michigan won at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2005.

Michigan will head to Bloomington, Indiana next week to take on the 3-2 Hoosiers.

Baseball

The Tracy Smith era began on Saturday with an 18-inning, 12-9 victory over Xavier. The teams agreed on playing 18 innings and Michigan prevailed.

The Wolverines will host Dayton on Oct. 22, in their second and final fall matchup.

Ice hockey

Another new head coaching era began on Saturday when Brandon Naurato led the Michigan hockey team to an 8-2 exhibition victory over Windsor. Dylan Duke and Seamus Casey each lit the lamp twice, and Michigan rolled to an easy victory.

Star goaltender Erik Portillo played half of the game in goal before junior Noah West took over for the starter. The Wolverines will host Lindenwood this weekend in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.