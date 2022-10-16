Another week of Michigan sporting events is in the books and here is a full recap of how all teams performed during the week of Oct. 10-16.

Men's golf

The Michigan men's golf team traveled to New Jersey this past week to compete in the 12-team Georgetown Intercollegiate tournament. The Wolverines placed in fifth out of 12 teams, finishing behind Duke, Boston College, Penn State and Yale.

Senior Pier Francesco De Col had a career outing. De Col finished in the top-five as an individual in the event, which was his first career top-five finish.

Michigan will regroup for just a few days in Ann Arbor before heading to Little Rock, Arkansas to compete in the Little Rock Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. This week's invitational will be the team's last tournament before it takes a lengthy break for the winter.

Men's soccer

The men's soccer team fell to the 15th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, by a score of 3-1. However, they bounced back on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Bradley.

Michigan outshot Bradley 22-4 in the 90-minute matches. Despite going scoreless in the first half, the Wolverines rebounded well in the second half with two early goals, followed by an insurance goal in the 66th minute.

Michigan now sits at 4-7-3 overall and 1-4-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines have just three more regular season matches — Rutgers, Notre Dame and Penn State — before the Big Ten Tournament in November.

Women's soccer

The women's soccer team isn't faring much better than the men's team. The Wolverines lost both of their matches this week, each by a score of 3-0. The fifth-ranked Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday.

Michigan then traveled to State College to take on the 25th-ranked Nittany Lions, but once again, they came up short.

The team is now 6-7-3 overall and 1-5-2 in the Big Ten. They have matches against Rutgers and Indiana this week to conclude their regular season before the Big Ten Tournament.

Softball

Bonnie Tholl's team completed a perfect fall ball season this week with a 6-3 win over Detroit Mercy.

Audrey LeClair led the way for the Wolverines in the victory with a solo home run and an RBI double.

A long winter of training awaits before Tholl begins her first season as Carol Hutchins' successor.

Women's cross-country

The women's cross-country team came in 21st place out of 36 teams this week at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Kayla Windemuller was Michigan's fastest runner. She finished in 68th place as an individual.

The team has one more meet this Friday in Dexter, Michigan at the EMU Fall Classic. Following the season finale, Michigan will look ahead to the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Regionals.

Women's tennis

The women's tennis team competed in the Buckeye Invite this past week. The event was not scored. However, Michigan was dominant, nonetheless.

Gala Mesochoritou, Lily Jones, Nicole Hammond and Merri Kelly led the way for the Wolverines in the singles matches, as all four players went 3-0 in the invite.

The Wolverines will now prepare for the ITA Midwest Regional Championships, which will take place Oct. 20-25.

Men's cross country

Like the women's cross-country team, the men's team also competed in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational as well. The men came in 21st place out of 36 teams.

Arjun Jha led the way for Michigan with a career-best 8K time of 23:42.9. He came in 46th place as an individual. Senior runner Tom Brady — yes, that's his actual name — was Michigan's second best runner. He came in 56th place with a time of 23:48.8

The EMU Fall Classic also awaits the men's team prior to the Big Ten Championships.

Field hockey

Michigan dominated its competition this week, mowing down Indiana and fifth-ranked Iowa.

The Wolverines began the dominant week with a 6-0 beating of the Hoosiers on Friday. Michigan outshot Indiana, 21-3, and proved from the beginning that they were the better team.

Michigan then welcomed a top program in Iowa to Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines pitched a shutout yet again. Coincidentally, Michigan outshot its opponent, 21-3 once again. Tina D'Anjolell and Lora Clarke scored for Michigan, leading the team to victory.

The Wolverines are now 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

Ice hockey

The Michigan hockey team welcomed the ninth-ranked Boston Terriers to Ann Arbor on Friday night with an absolute 9-2 thrashing. The Wolverines scored seven goals in the first two periods, putting the Terriers away early.

Seamus Casey led the way for Michigan with two goals. Erik Portillo did a solid job in goal, too, only giving up two goals on 28 shots.

However, after a dominant performance on Friday night, Michigan came out sluggish in a 3-2 loss to the Terriers on Sunday night. Boston scored all three of its goals in the second period, and Michigan's offense wasn't nearly as effective as it was on Friday night.

The Wolverines now sit at 3-1 on the season, and they will take on Lake Superior State this weekend.

Volleyball

The volleyball team split its slate of games this week, defeating Michigan State, but falling to Wisconsin.

Michigan made quick work of its rival in East Lansing on Friday, defeating the Spartans in three sets.

However, Michigan couldn't keep the momentum going. It traveled further west to Madison to take on the Badgers, but ultimately came up short in a four-set effort.

The team will head back to Ann Arbor to prepare for home games against Indiana and Wisconsin this week.

Football

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 339 rushing yards in a dominant 41-17 victory over Penn State in a top-10 matchup at the Big House on Saturday.

After dominating the first half, Michigan found itself up only two points at halftime. Despite the odd first half, Michigan didn't falter. Corum and Edwards took over with two 60+-yard touchdown runs to put away the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions.

Jim Harbaugh and the team will now have two weeks to prepare for Michigan State, which is currently 3-4 on the season.