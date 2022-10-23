Once again, as always, Michigan teams competed this week, and here's a full breakdown of how each team performed in its competitions this week.

Men's golf

The men's golf team competed in the Little Rock Invitational this week, and the Wolverines started off strong, but a poor second day landed Michigan in eighth place out of 16 teams in the Invitational. Of the 16 teams, Michigan was one of only two Power 5 schools, with the other being Boston College.

Jude Kim and Hunter Thomson led the way for the Wolverines. Kim shot a 213 over the three-round event, and Thomson shot a 215 to help Michigan to the eighth place finish. The seven schools that finished ahead of Michigan were Southern Mississippi, VCU, UTEP, Troy, Louisiana Monroe, Little Rock and Boston College.

The team will now enter the winter, and they will not compete again until the spring of 2023.

Women's golf

The women's golf team competed in the Ruth's Chris Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina this week. Although they played against much stiffer competition than the men, the women still finished in a respectable tie for fifth place.

Anika Dy finished in a tie for eighth place overall, which propelled the Wolverines to the top five finish. She shot a 216 through three rounds, which was just seven shots off from the leader.

Michigan finished tied with Louisville and Duke for fifth place, while Kentucky, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Tennessee led the way in the top four. The Wolverines will stay in North Carolina for their next tournament as they compete this upcoming weekend in the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington.

Women's soccer

After having lost its last three matches, the women's soccer team hosted 14th-ranked Rutgers on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights scored two early goals, and it was looking like it might be a long night for the Wolverines.

Rutgers boasted a 2-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game, and Michigan went scoreless in the first half. However, Sarah Bridenstine scored in the 65th minute, and Jenna Lang scored back-to-back goals in the 78th and 80th minutes to lead Michigan to a late victory.

Michigan then looked to build on the momentum as it hosted Indiana on Sunday, but the Wolverine offense went silent, as they were shut out by the Hoosiers, 1-0.

Field hockey

The field hockey team had two major opportunities this week to make statement wins. The Wolverines visited third-ranked Northwestern, and after almost 80 minutes of play, the Wildcats scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to knock off the Wolverines, 1-0.

Then, on Sunday, Michigan had another chance to make a statement when it took on eighth-ranked Iowa. This time, the Wolverines were on the winning side of a 1-0 affair, and they defeated the Hawkeyes.

Michigan will host Ohio State on Friday before the Big Ten Tournament starts on Nov. 3.

Volleyball

The Michigan volleyball team lost both of its matches this week. Both matches were four-set affairs, but Michigan was unable to come away with the victory in either match.

Indiana defeated Michigan on Friday, and then the fifth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers discarded of the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon.

The upcoming week will be a big one as Michigan takes on rivals Ohio State (Wednesday) and Michigan State (Sunday).

Ice hockey

Michigan bounced back well after losing its first game of the season to Boston University last week. The Wolverines defeated Lake Superior State in both games of the two-game series.

Freshman Adam Fantilli recorded in hat trick in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lakers, and freshman T.J. Hughes added two goals of his own in Saturday's 5-1 win.

Michigan now sits at 5-1 on the season, and it will take on Western Michigan in a home-and-home series this upcoming weekend.

Men's soccer

The men's soccer team had just one match this week, but it fell short to Rutgers in Piscataway, 2-1. Michigan outshot Rutgers, 11-7, but an early second-half goal from the Scarlet Knights was the difference in the match.

Michigan is now 4-8-3 on the season, and this week's slate includes Notre Dame on the road and Penn State at home for senior day.

Baseball

Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team concluded their short two-game fall ball season this past week, as they took on Dayton. Although there isn't a full recap of the game anywhere, the two teams played a friendly 17 innings, and they combined for nearly 50 runs.

The final score was 23-23, and the game finished after 17 innings. Junior outfielder Ian Kennedy launched two home runs in a game where bats were incredibly hot.

Michigan's fall ball season is now over, and they will spend the winter training before the real season starts in the spring.