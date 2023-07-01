Adam Fantilli forgoes remaining eligibility, signs with Blue Jackets
Just days after being selected third overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Michigan hockey star Adam Fantilli signed an entry-level deal with the team, officially forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.
From Michigan's statement;
"Just the third freshman in history to win the Hobey Baker Award, Fantilli led the nation in scoring as he averaged 1.81 points per game. A first-team All-American and Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year, he finished the season with 30 goals and 35 assists in 36 games and was a +31. After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors, Fantilli went on to set the Big Ten tournament record for most goals (seven) and most points (11) in a single tournament, which earned him the title of B1G Tournament Most Outstanding Player."
Fantilli was widely expected to join the Blue Jackets instead of returning to Ann Arbor.
Columbus also selected Michigan forward Gavin Brindley. Brindley is currently expected to return to Michigan, but no announcement has been made.
