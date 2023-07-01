Just days after being selected third overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Michigan hockey star Adam Fantilli signed an entry-level deal with the team, officially forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

From Michigan's statement; "Just the third freshman in history to win the Hobey Baker Award, Fantilli led the nation in scoring as he averaged 1.81 points per game. A first-team All-American and Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year, he finished the season with 30 goals and 35 assists in 36 games and was a +31. After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors, Fantilli went on to set the Big Ten tournament record for most goals (seven) and most points (11) in a single tournament, which earned him the title of B1G Tournament Most Outstanding Player."

