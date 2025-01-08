Michigan a top school for 2026 Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne

Four-star Rivals100 running back Javian Osborne announced his top schools on X, with Michigan included in that group along with Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, SMU, Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Michigan is eyeing several running backs in the 2026 class, and one of them officially put the Wolverines in their top schools list.

Osborne has built a steady relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford since Alford was brought in by Sherrone Moore, and has already taken a handful of visits to Ann Arbor.

His latest visit came back in the fall for the Wolverines' game against Oregon, which was a major success.

"Me and Michigan's relationship has evolved tremendously," Osborne said to Maize & Blue Review following the visit. "I’ve been talking to them every day since TA (Tony Alford) came over to Michigan and the relationship has been strong. I’ve met him in person two times already and speaking with him he’s the same guy as over the phone and in person. He don’t change for nothing or nobody because that’s just who he is."

Osborne has also built strong connections with Moore and special teams coach JB Brown.

Michigan sits in a prime position in Osborne's recruitment as he narrows down his list and begins to take more visits this spring and winter.

If the momentum continues between the two parties, it would not be a surprise to see Osborne end up in the class when it's all said and done.