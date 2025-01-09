Michigan adds long snapper Trent Middleton in transfer portal

Middleton is a redshirt freshman from UCLA. He will have three years remaining of eligibility.

In two seasons at UCLA, Middleton has not seen game action. As a recruit, Kohl's Professional Camps rated him as a five-star.

His profile on the Kohl's site reads;

"Middleton attended the Kohl’s California Showcase and displayed he has everything it takes to play and start at the Power 5 level. He has tremendous size and ability which will allow him to play in a pro style or shield punt scheme. Middleton finished off the camp with the highest overall score in the country for the 2023 class. He scored on all of his long snaps with an average snap time of .68 seconds. Middleton is the complete package and one of the best all around high school snappers I have had the pleasure of working with."