 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Adam Friedman predicts Michigan to land 4-star DE Derrick Moore
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 19:22:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Adam Friedman predicts Michigan to land 4-star DE Derrick Moore

Brandon Justice • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Recruiting Editor
@BrandonJustice_
Michigan's momentum on the recruiting trail is peaking at the right time just as Early Signing Day nears.

Following a Best Guess List that reads well in Michigan's favor with its remaining targets, Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman predicts the Wolverines will land the services of four-star defensive end Derrick Moore in the video above.

