2023 Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha was honored in front of family, classmates, coaches, and teachers Wednesday at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron with the receiving of his jersey for the revitalization of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Samaha becomes the third verbal pledge in Michigan’s senior class to be selected to one of the national all-star exhibitions. Amir Herring and Collins Acheampong will take part in the Under Armour All-America Game next January with the former also set to participate in the annual Polynesian Bowl.

U.S. Army returns with its branding for a high school football winter showcase after a few-year hiatus in which they were the hosts for the game in San Antonio, Texas. This rendition for 2022 is separate from the game played at the Alamodome as Samaha and other Division I-bound athletes will travel to Frisco, Texas, on December 17th.

Players will compete at The Star, which is a 12,000-seat indoor stadium, located inside the Dallas Cowboys training facility. Outside of its usage by the five-time Super Bowl champions, The Star was once the the planned site for the now-defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF) championship game.

Samaha spoke with Maize & Blue Review after the celebration in which he talked about the excitement to finish out his high school career at a bowl game, expectations for when he arrives in Texas, relationship with Jay Harbaugh and fellow in-state commits, as well as his future plans for enrolling at Michigan.