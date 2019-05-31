One of the biggest tasks for Juwan Howard after becoming Michigan’s next head coach has been getting to know the current roster.

It is a roster that was recruited and coached by John Beilein for many years, they are adjusting to life with a new head coach.

Before his introductory press conference on Thursday, Howard met with the team for the first time and the Wolverines had the opportunity to hear from their new coach. Howard’s message was simple and that was something guard Adrian Nunez liked.

“Just having a great relationship, the brotherhood,” Nunez said. “It was the same thing he was saying [at his press conference]. He’s really big on relationships and that’s what everyone like LeBron and Wade have been saying. He’s a real personable guy, but at the same time, he knows enough about what he’s talking about to be respectable. He’s not going to be too cool, like just a player, but he’s the best of both worlds in that sense.”

After meeting with his players, Howard spoke with the media for the first time. As Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel handed him his jersey, Howard began to cry. He couldn’t help but show what becoming the next coach at Michigan meant to him.

“That’s cool as well to see that he cares enough to have that emotion,” Nunez said. “There’s not a lot of guys that would have that emotional attachment to this University. So, you know he’s going to put his best foot forward in finding the best assistant coaches. Having us be as prepared as possible. So, I’m excited.”

While Nunez came to Michigan under Beilein, he has a positive outlook on the new situation.

“I can’t bring Coach [Beilein] back,” Nunez said. “Obviously I came here with his recruiting, but at the same time, I’m just going to embrace the new situation. Everyone is like how are you having such a positive outlook, but we have Juwan Howard as our coach. Who wouldn’t want to play for a guy who was a part of the Fab Five, who coached with the Heat, who has so many connections in the NBA and knows so much about basketball, it’s a positive for me.”

Another positive for Nunez about Howard is that he played at Michigan and in the NBA. It’s going to make it easy for the Wolverines to buy into Howard’s message.

“That’s like the biggest thing to have a coach that actually played is huge,” Nunez said. “You just trust what he says because he’s been in your shoes in this University. He’s been a championship coach on the NBA level. He has two sons that are plays so you know he’s definitely going be for the players. He even said it up there, it’s about the players and it’s not about him. That’s a really good sign.”