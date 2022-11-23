The news of the tragedy that happened at the University of Virginia rocked the football world last week, as three Cavalier football players were tragically killed. The college football world mourned the senseless loss of life together, keeping the Virginia football program at the forefront of the discussion.

That discussion also hit close to home in Ann Arbor, with Olu Oluwatimi directly impacted by the news.

Oluwatimi, who was a transfer from Virginia, knew Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry well and, as expected, the news hit Oluwatimi hard.

"Those are my teammates so I knew them as well anyone, probably, other than their family," Oluwatimi said. "Last week was tough, I relied on my teammates here. I relied on my family. It was a lot of long nights, some tears, when you've got a great support system and Coach Harbaugh is continually checking up on me, it makes me feel loved. That got me through that."

No one would've blamed Oluwatimi for deciding to sit out the Illinois game to tend to personal matters.

He didn't even think twice, he played and played well as the Wolverines would end up beating the Illini in nail-biting fashion.

It's something he didn't think twice about.

"At the end of the day you've just got to put things in perspective," Oluwatimi said. "The world waits on nobody. I know it's kind of sad to say in a time like that but I had to kind of just deal with the struggle, deal with the adversity and hit it head on. Try to make the most of it by bringing the win home for my brothers in heaven. Making the best out of the situation."

His tumultuous week didn't end there, though.

To add to the stress, Oluwatimi's dad had to have emergency brain surgery two days before the game to remove a brain tumor in his head.

Again, no one would fault Oluwatimi for putting family above football.

Instead, he played.

And his father got through surgery in what appears to be a very successful surgery.

"My dad had successful surgery on Thursday," Oluwatimi said. "Two days before we played. He's doing well, he's back home. He has a check-up on Friday where the doctors have to remove some things. He's a warrior, that's my idol. That's who I look up to."



