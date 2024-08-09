PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
After paying dues, Gio El-Hadi is ready for his time to shine

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan offensive lineman Gio El-Hadi could've decided to skip the waiting process in Ann Arbor and could've played for countless programs across the country.

He admitted as much as that he had "opportunities" to go elsewhere and play right away. Instead, he stuck it out and he is grateful for the lessons he's learned along the way.

Now in a fierce battle at right guard,

"I've been very patient," El-Hadi said. "I thank God. I didn't want to leave nowhere else, didn't want to go nowhere else. Had opportunities but decided to stay over here. Be patient. It's my turn now."

While no one certainly would've blamed El-Hadi for wanting a chance to play earlier in his career, he wasn't always set on staying.

After a process of time and some thinking, the best decision El-Hadi made, in his opinion, is staying put and not giving up.

The program trusts him and he trusts the program right back.

"To be honest with you, it wasn't an easy decision (to stay)," El-Hadi said. "The outside noise, having everyone here telling me something different, over there telling me something. I just had to trust it. Talked to God about it a lot and I made the decision. I wanted to stay here. Whenever things got hard here before I never left. What's the point of leaving now?"

So what's next for El-Hadi now that his moment in the spotlight is quickly approaching?

He wants to step in and be a leader like so many of his teammates did before him.

"I want to be a leader for the O-line," El-Hadi said. "I'm giving it my all. Every day. I trusted the process this long, trusted in God this long. It's my time. I'm going out there to dominate and be one of those dogs.

