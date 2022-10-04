Michigan is 5-0 to begin the season and is fresh off a victory at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2005.

Despite all the good feelings around the building in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines know it can't rest on its laurels. There's plenty of football left to be played and things are on track for the program to compete for the goals it set out for itself to begin the year.

No one understands this more than head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is constantly in a race against perfection.

It's a race that will always be out of reach, no matter how well-conditioned the team is.

Harbaugh, who appeared on Inside Michigan Football this week, discussed the overall mood of the team after the win over Iowa.

"As good as we feel, I can just convey—I'm happy about it," Harbaugh said. "We won. It's a great win for our team. Also, you're just in this race to chase perfection that you'll never get. Want to find excellence. I think our guys are just hungry for that. Back on the practice field today to find any little way to improve individually and collectively as a team."

One of those areas he'd like to see cleaned up is on the defensive side of the ball. Those improvements were made clear during film sessions and will be addressed as the week goes on.

To strive for excellence, you need to be excellent.

And that's what Harbaugh is looking for on defense.

"Tighter zone coverage when we get into those zone drops," Harbaugh said. "Latching onto guys that come in the zone. Covering up some of those seams and holes that occurred on the dig routes and the in-breaking routes. That pass rush, keep coming. No doubt we're getting some real good play from the inside guys and the outside guys. When that gets grooved when it's just humming and everybody is—down after down with numbing repetition. Where we're seeing where we can get to. That's what we're doing. Chasing perfection as I said. You just hope to attain excellence."