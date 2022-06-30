Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: 10 things Michigan must do to repeat

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-3:30

- Top ten things UM needs to do to repeat 4:00-27:28

- QB recruiting 27:29-32:40

- Harbaugh factor 32:41-34:20

- Scar went to UM football camp 34:40-39:32

- USC & UCLA to B1G 39:33-48:53

- Feedback on NIL 48:54-61:00

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram