Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: 12 predictions for Michigan this season
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Phil Steele on UM 00:00-:30
- UM offense :31-2:48
- JJ McCarthy 2:49-4:29
- Blake Corum 4:30-5:50
- Donovan Edwards 5:51-23:26
- Roman Wilson & AJ Henning 23:27-31:20
- Nikhai Hill-Green & Mike Morris 31:21-33:38
- Jaylen Harrell & Rod Moore 33:39-35:31
- Will Johnson 35:32-39:13
- Michigan record 39:14-48:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram