Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Austin Meek talks Michigan football
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
Austin Meek from The Athletic joins the show
- Grant Newsome 00:00-:20
- Meek on the coaching themes so far :21-2:54
- Meek on biggest worry for UM 2:55-5:21
- Meek on Matt Weiss 5:22-10:00
- Meek on Mazi Smith 10:01-12:09
- Meek on UM outlook 12:10-15:00
- Feedback on concerns for UM 15:00-100:12