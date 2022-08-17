 Maize&BlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Austin Meek talks Michigan football
football

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Austin Meek talks Michigan football

Josh Henschke
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Austin Meek from The Athletic joins the show

- Grant Newsome 00:00-:20

- Meek on the coaching themes so far :21-2:54

- Meek on biggest worry for UM 2:55-5:21

- Meek on Matt Weiss 5:22-10:00

- Meek on Mazi Smith 10:01-12:09

- Meek on UM outlook 12:10-15:00

- Feedback on concerns for UM 15:00-100:12

