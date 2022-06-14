Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Baseball talk with Brandon Justice
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Warde Manuel 00:00-00:20
- Michigan baseball :21-10:40
- Manuel on collectives 10:41-25:50
- Football recruiting 25:51-30:57
- Erik Bakich 30:58-41:00
---
