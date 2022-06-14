 Maize&BlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Baseball talk with Brandon Justice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-14 13:14:31 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Baseball talk with Brandon Justice

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Warde Manuel 00:00-00:20

- Michigan baseball :21-10:40

- Manuel on collectives 10:41-25:50

- Football recruiting 25:51-30:57

- Erik Bakich 30:58-41:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}