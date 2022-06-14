Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Baseball talk with Brandon Justice

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Warde Manuel 00:00-00:20

- Michigan baseball :21-10:40

- Manuel on collectives 10:41-25:50

- Football recruiting 25:51-30:57

- Erik Bakich 30:58-41:00

---

