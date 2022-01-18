Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is joined by Senior Editor Brandon Justice on this Tuesday episode. Topics discussed include:
- Audio from Jace Howard 00:00-:30 seconds
- Brandon Justice on Michigan basketball: 30-14:00
- Michigan football recruiting Andrew Paul, Cole Cabana, Joel Starlings & Andrew Rappleyea 14:00-26:35
- Jim Harbaugh 26:35-37:15
- How happy are you for Matthew Stafford? 37:15-45:00
