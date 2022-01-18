Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is joined by Senior Editor Brandon Justice on this Tuesday episode. Topics discussed include:

- Audio from Jace Howard 00:00-:30 seconds

- Brandon Justice on Michigan basketball: 30-14:00

- Michigan football recruiting Andrew Paul, Cole Cabana, Joel Starlings & Andrew Rappleyea 14:00-26:35

- Jim Harbaugh 26:35-37:15

- How happy are you for Matthew Stafford? 37:15-45:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!