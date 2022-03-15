Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Audio from Hunter Dickinson 00:00-00:25
- Play-in games: 30-5:00
- March Madness 5:01-8:36
- Surprised that UM is #11 seed? 12:00-14:30
- Snubs & seeding 14:31-23:00
- Michigan's chances 23:01-28:53
- Michigan Spring Football 29:00-36:42
- Final Four predictions 37:00-41:56
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!