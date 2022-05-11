 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show
Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show

Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Mike Brey ND on NIL 00:00-:30

- Raylen Wilson 3:30-10:00

- NIL latest 10:01-17:55

- Michigan baseball 18:00-26:11

- Javier Baez 26:22-30:10

- Does Houstan have a guarantee 30:11-36:00

{{ article.author_name }}