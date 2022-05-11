Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Mike Brey ND on NIL 00:00-:30
- Raylen Wilson 3:30-10:00
- NIL latest 10:01-17:55
- Michigan baseball 18:00-26:11
- Javier Baez 26:22-30:10
- Does Houstan have a guarantee 30:11-36:00
