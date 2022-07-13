Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Scarcelli audio on Moeller & Copp highlight 00:00-3:00

- On Santa 3:00-5:15

- On SP+ & UM 5:16-22:10

- Santa Ono 22:11-34:16

- Dante Moore recruitment 34:17-46:33

- Etta & Copp news 46:34-58:00

---

