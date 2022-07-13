Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Brandon Justice joins the show
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Scarcelli audio on Moeller & Copp highlight 00:00-3:00
- On Santa 3:00-5:15
- On SP+ & UM 5:16-22:10
- Santa Ono 22:11-34:16
- Dante Moore recruitment 34:17-46:33
- Etta & Copp news 46:34-58:00
---
