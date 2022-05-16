Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Cade McNamara discussion

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-:27

- Intro :28-2:23

- McNamara overall stats 2:24-7:00

- McNamara completions % 6:40-7:25

- McNamara TD/INT ratio 7:26-10:00

- McNamara feedback 10:00-16:57

- McNamara best throws on video 16:58-20:35

- McNamara QB competition 20:36-30:00

