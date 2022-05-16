Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Cade McNamara discussion
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-:27
- Intro :28-2:23
- McNamara overall stats 2:24-7:00
- McNamara completions % 6:40-7:25
- McNamara TD/INT ratio 7:26-10:00
- McNamara feedback 10:00-16:57
- McNamara best throws on video 16:58-20:35
- McNamara QB competition 20:36-30:00
---
