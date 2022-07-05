Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Can the Big Ten land the big fish?
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Rich Eisen on ND 00:00-:20
- Two new recruits :21-3:47
- NIL 3:48-23:20
- Best case 23:21-25:48
- UM offense in '22 25:49-34:24
- ND to B1G 34:25-38:00
- Fish story 38:01-43:00
---
