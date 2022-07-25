Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: CFB Top 10
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Rick Neuheisel 00:00-3:38
- BBQ preview 3:39-15:40
- Michigan tour of the state 15:41-20:55
- Top 10 in CFB 20:56-37:40
- Isaiah Barnes video 37:41-41:25
- Other videos 41:26-46:00
---
