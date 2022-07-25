Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: CFB Top 10

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Rick Neuheisel 00:00-3:38

- BBQ preview 3:39-15:40

- Michigan tour of the state 15:41-20:55

- Top 10 in CFB 20:56-37:40

- Isaiah Barnes video 37:41-41:25

- Other videos 41:26-46:00

