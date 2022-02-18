Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: CFP stays at four
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed include:
Michigan over Iowa 00:00-12:14
Michigan identity 12:15-18:00
How much better can UM be? 18:01-20:20
UM metrics 20:21-24:44
CFB stays at four 25:50-38:30
Michigan recruiting spotlight Deuce Spurlock video 38:44-42:4
UM NFT's 42:44-46:00
---
