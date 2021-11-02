 TheMaizeandBlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Chatting with Dan Wetzel, on to Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 13:49:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Chatting with Dan Wetzel, on to Indiana

Josh Henschke
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

On the latest episode of Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian, Dennis chats with Yahoo!'s Dan Wetzel, who was in East Lansing on Saturday, to discuss the Michigan-Michigan State game. Later on, Dennis looks ahead to Indiana.

{{ article.author_name }}