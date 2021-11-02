Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Chatting with Dan Wetzel, on to Indiana

On the latest episode of Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian, Dennis chats with Yahoo!'s Dan Wetzel, who was in East Lansing on Saturday, to discuss the Michigan-Michigan State game. Later on, Dennis looks ahead to Indiana.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!