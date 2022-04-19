Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Chicken salad or pizza?

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Show Open 00:00-1:10

- NIL $ 1:11-13:50

- De'Veon Smith 13:51-19:50

- Two-way UM players 20:00-37:00

