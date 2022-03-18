Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: CJ Baird joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- CJ Baird joins the show
- Caleb Houstan knocks down some three's 00:00-25
- Baird on Michigan's win: 25-5:00
- Watching Frankie Collins highlights 5:30-7:30
- Confidence in Collins vs Vols 7:31-10:00
- Michigan on their off day today 10:01-12:30
- Memories of UM's recent runs in tourney 12:31-17:00
- Michigan v Tennessee: 17:01-18:27
- Catholic Central still alive in State tourney 18:30-22:00
- How to pace yourself watching so much basketball 22:01-24:00
---
