Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: CJ Baird joins the show

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- CJ Baird joins the show

- Caleb Houstan knocks down some three's 00:00-25

- Baird on Michigan's win: 25-5:00

- Watching Frankie Collins highlights 5:30-7:30

- Confidence in Collins vs Vols 7:31-10:00

- Michigan on their off day today 10:01-12:30

- Memories of UM's recent runs in tourney 12:31-17:00

- Michigan v Tennessee: 17:01-18:27

- Catholic Central still alive in State tourney 18:30-22:00

- How to pace yourself watching so much basketball 22:01-24:00

---

