Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Dan Miller talks Aidan Hutchinson
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!Topics discussed include:
- Talking football is great 00:00-2:00
- HBO Hard Knocks 2:01-4:30
- Expecations for Aidan Hutchinson 4:31-9:08
- 6.5 over/under 9:09-11:52
- Schedule 11:53-16:00
- My predictioins 16:01-30:40
- Feedback 30:41-42:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram