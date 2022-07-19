Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Dan Miller talks Aidan Hutchinson

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!Topics discussed include:

- Talking football is great 00:00-2:00

- HBO Hard Knocks 2:01-4:30

- Expecations for Aidan Hutchinson 4:31-9:08

- 6.5 over/under 9:09-11:52

- Schedule 11:53-16:00

- My predictioins 16:01-30:40

- Feedback 30:41-42:00

---

