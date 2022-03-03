Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Daniel Dash joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.
Topics discussed in today's episode include:
Daniel Dash joins the program
- Howard Eisley on Senior Night 00:00-00:20
- On tonight :20-2:30
- What's at stake 3:00-4:00
- UM peaking at the right time 4:01-6:20
- What's different without Juwan Howard not on the sideline 6:21-15:20
- Prediction 15:30-18:00
---
