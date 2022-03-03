Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Daniel Dash joins the show

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics discussed in today's episode include:

Daniel Dash joins the program

- Howard Eisley on Senior Night 00:00-00:20

- On tonight :20-2:30

- What's at stake 3:00-4:00

- UM peaking at the right time 4:01-6:20

- What's different without Juwan Howard not on the sideline 6:21-15:20

- Prediction 15:30-18:00

