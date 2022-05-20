Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Dante Moore in Ann Arbor

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Nick Saban apology 00:00-:20

- Open :21-2:29

- Dante Moore 2:30-8:45

- NIL & Moore 8:46-11:50

- Over/Under 9.5 for UM 12:50-15:48

- CFB teams and paying players over the years 15:49-30:18

- Coach Prime quotes 30:19-35:14

- Chances Caleb Houstan or Moussa Diabate get drafted 35:16-41:40

- Winning Time The rise of the Lakers dynasty 41:41-46:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram