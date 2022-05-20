Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Dante Moore in Ann Arbor
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Nick Saban apology 00:00-:20
- Open :21-2:29
- Dante Moore 2:30-8:45
- NIL & Moore 8:46-11:50
- Over/Under 9.5 for UM 12:50-15:48
- CFB teams and paying players over the years 15:49-30:18
- Coach Prime quotes 30:19-35:14
- Chances Caleb Houstan or Moussa Diabate get drafted 35:16-41:40
- Winning Time The rise of the Lakers dynasty 41:41-46:00
