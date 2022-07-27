Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Day two of Big Ten Media Days
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-2:55
- Harbaugh on goals 2:56-8:05
- Harbaugh on NIL 8:06-13:46
- Beating MSU 13:47-19:30
- Feedback on OSU offense, NIL, QB competition, referencing MSU & player hype 19:31-39:24
- Mel Tucker in Indy 39:25-41:04
- Ryan Day in Indy 41:05-42:46
- OSU media on UM 42:47-49:16
- 16 team playoff 49:17-58:00
---
