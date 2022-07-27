Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Day two of Big Ten Media Days

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-2:55

- Harbaugh on goals 2:56-8:05

- Harbaugh on NIL 8:06-13:46

- Beating MSU 13:47-19:30

- Feedback on OSU offense, NIL, QB competition, referencing MSU & player hype 19:31-39:24

- Mel Tucker in Indy 39:25-41:04

- Ryan Day in Indy 41:05-42:46

- OSU media on UM 42:47-49:16

- 16 team playoff 49:17-58:00

