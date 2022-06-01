Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Diabate and Houstan's NBA decisions
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00;00-3:34
- Decisions 5:00-7:00
- What's good for CBB 7:01-10:00
- Caleb Houstan 10:01-11:50
- Stop recruiting five stars 12:00-17:12
- Mistake to go pro 17:13-26:23
- Dante Moore nugget 26:24-32:00
---
