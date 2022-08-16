Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Discussing the quarterback battle

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Matt Weiss 00:00-:10

- How QB battle is shaping up :11-6:00

- How much time do you spend thinking about Michigan footballl 6:01-13:05

- QB scenario 13:06-17:54

- Danger spots 17:55-21:40

- Two QB's not all bad 21:41-30:00

- McNamara 30:01-37:30

- Recruiting notes 37:31-42:53

- What if the competition is close 42:54-49:17

- Henson v Brady 49:18-101:33