Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Discussing the quarterback battle
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Matt Weiss 00:00-:10
- How QB battle is shaping up :11-6:00
- How much time do you spend thinking about Michigan footballl 6:01-13:05
- QB scenario 13:06-17:54
- Danger spots 17:55-21:40
- Two QB's not all bad 21:41-30:00
- McNamara 30:01-37:30
- Recruiting notes 37:31-42:53
- What if the competition is close 42:54-49:17
- Henson v Brady 49:18-101:33