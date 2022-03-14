Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Examining Michigan's tournament draw

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Juwan Howard audio 00:00-00:20

- Did Michigan deserve to get in :20-3:00

- Michigan's draw 3:00-9:00

- Michigan vs Colorado State 9:24-18:00

- My bracket 18:01-29:00

- Tom Brady & George Blaha 29:01-32:15

---

