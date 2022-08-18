 Maize&BlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Eyabi Anoma transfer reaction
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 15:09:05 -0500') }}

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Eyabi Anoma transfer reaction

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- BTN on UM practice 00:00-:30

- Scar on UM practice :31-3:00

- Eyabi Anoma 3:01-15:43

- Scar teases Telestrator 15:44-18:18

- B1G West predictions 18:19-26:57

- Pick of the week 26:58-31:04

- Difference between a 4 & 5 star 31:05-41:10

- Harbaugh comments 41:11-43:00

- B1G media rights 43:01-47:13

- ND 47:14-53:00

