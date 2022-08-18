Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Eyabi Anoma transfer reaction
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- BTN on UM practice 00:00-:30
- Scar on UM practice :31-3:00
- Eyabi Anoma 3:01-15:43
- Scar teases Telestrator 15:44-18:18
- B1G West predictions 18:19-26:57
- Pick of the week 26:58-31:04
- Difference between a 4 & 5 star 31:05-41:10
- Harbaugh comments 41:11-43:00
- B1G media rights 43:01-47:13
- ND 47:14-53:00