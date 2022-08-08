Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Fall camp news

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Matt Weiss 00:00-:20

- Summer to fall :21-4:00

- Coaches poll 4:01-13:35

- Practice news 13:36-26:55

- Adding to hype train 26:36-35:21

- Matt Weiss & Sherrone Moore 35:22-58:50

- McCarthy to Wilson practice video 58:51-1:11:06

---

