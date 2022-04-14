Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Football talk with Jim Scarcelli
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics include:
Jim Scarcelli joins the show
- Jim Harbaugh audio on UM tight ends 00:00-:35
- Tight ends :36-5:48
- QB's 5:49-12:54
- Offensive line 12:55-19:05
- UM run/pass splits 19:06-26:26
- RB's 26:27-29:54
- WR's 29:55-37:25
- Feedback 37:26-43:00
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!