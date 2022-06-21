 Maize&BlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Football talk with Jim Scarcelli
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 14:45:34 -0500') }} football

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Football talk with Jim Scarcelli

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-500

- Michigan rings 6:30-10:40

- Harbaugh moves 10:41-21:55

- Iowa Hawkeyes preview 21:56-36:30

- Scar at camp & Polish HOF 36:31-40:34

