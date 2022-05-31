Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Former Michigan captain John Arbeznik
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara sound 00:00- :20
- Open with Arbeznik :21-2:50
- Arbeznik on keeping tabs on UM 3:50-5:41
- Harbaugh hire 5:42-11:24
- Rich Hewlett 11:25-13:12
- Recruiting Ohio 13:13-15:46
- NIL 15:47-19:08UM QB's 19:09-22:35
- Recruiting QB's 22:36-25:37
- Schedule 25:38-26:45
- New OC 26:46-38:55
- New DC 38:56-45:25
- Harbaugh & Vikings 45:26-53:01
- Michigan baseball & directors cup 53:02-56-24
---
