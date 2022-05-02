Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Frankie Collins to portal, NFL Draft
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Frankie Collins hits portal 00:00-12:50
- Feedback on Collins 12:51-20:08
- NFL draft 20:10-30:34
- Feedback 30:35-35:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram