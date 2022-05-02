Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Frankie Collins to portal, NFL Draft

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Frankie Collins hits portal 00:00-12:50

- Feedback on Collins 12:51-20:08

- NFL draft 20:10-30:34

- Feedback 30:35-35:00

---

