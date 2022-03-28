Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Frozen Four, Elite Eight talk

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Scarcelli joins the program

- Audio from KBA 00:00-:30

- Michigan hockey 1:30-6:15

- Michigan women's basketball 6:20-12:00

- Michigan men's basketball 15:30-21:00

- Michigan man 21:08-29:44

- Lions hard knocks 29:45-32:10

- Will Smith slaps Chris Rock 32:11-35:53

- Spring Game 35:55-41:54

---

