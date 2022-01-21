Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Harbaugh Madness

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with a Friday episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed include:

- Rich Eisen on Jim Harbaugh audio 00:00-:20

- Harbaugh madness: 30-29:13

- Michigan at Indiana 29:15-35:26

- What to watch this weekend 35:27-40:54

---

