 Maize&BlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Hot Take Tuesday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-09 14:37:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Hot Take Tuesday

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:20

- Hot take #1 UM is underrated :21-5:11

- Hot take #2 UM vs MSU 5:12-7:43

- Hot take #3 QB's will both stay for three more years 7:44-14:56

- Hot take #4 Clemons & Anthony will be UM's best WR's 14:57-17:31

- Feedback hot takes 17:32-24:43

- Harbaugh on freshman DB's 24:44-37:18

- Pat Forde with UM schedule observations 37:19-46:20

- More Feedback hot takes 46:21-58:41

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}