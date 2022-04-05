Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Is Michigan a top-ten team next season?

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- CBB ending 00:00-2:50

- Michigan cornerbacks 2:51-8:30

- Steve Clinkscale 8:31-11:23

- Will Johnson 11:24-13:30

- Feedback on UM DB's, OSU WR's & schedule 13:31-25:58

- Way-too-early top 25's 26:00-29:55

- UM basketball starting lineup for '22-'23 29:56-31:00

- Transfer portal targets 31:01-35:00

- Frankie Collins 35:40-39:00

---

