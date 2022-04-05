Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Is Michigan a top-ten team next season?
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- CBB ending 00:00-2:50
- Michigan cornerbacks 2:51-8:30
- Steve Clinkscale 8:31-11:23
- Will Johnson 11:24-13:30
- Feedback on UM DB's, OSU WR's & schedule 13:31-25:58
- Way-too-early top 25's 26:00-29:55
- UM basketball starting lineup for '22-'23 29:56-31:00
- Transfer portal targets 31:01-35:00
- Frankie Collins 35:40-39:00
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!