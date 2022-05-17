Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jett Howard on the silver screen

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Gene Hackman in Hoosiers 00:00-:50

- Open :51-4:30

- Jett Howard 5:42-11:30

- Michigan basketball incoming freshman 11:31-15:00

- Caleb Houstan 15:01-21:00

- Tom Brady & Charles Woodson 30 for 30 21:00-25:23

- Juwan Howard 25:24-27:16

- Phil Martelli 27:17-28:27

- Hunter Dickinson 28:28-29:50

- Chaundee Brown & others 29:51-36:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram