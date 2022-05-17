Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jett Howard on the silver screen
- Gene Hackman in Hoosiers 00:00-:50
- Open :51-4:30
- Jett Howard 5:42-11:30
- Michigan basketball incoming freshman 11:31-15:00
- Caleb Houstan 15:01-21:00
- Tom Brady & Charles Woodson 30 for 30 21:00-25:23
- Juwan Howard 25:24-27:16
- Phil Martelli 27:17-28:27
- Hunter Dickinson 28:28-29:50
- Chaundee Brown & others 29:51-36:00
---
