Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Harbaugh's new contract

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics discussed include:

Jim Harbaugh's new contract 00:00-9:20

Michigan at Iowa 9:30-19:00

Michigan recruiting spotlight; Brandon Davis-Swain 19:10-27:00

How different will the offense and defense look next season 27:28-41:16

Spring game fee for NIL 44:30-45:30

Cinci stealing recruits from OSU 45:20-46:30

